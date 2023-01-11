BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Monjasa's Panama office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Panama.

The company is looking for candidates with one or two years of experience in shipping, maritime or the oil industry, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination

Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

Communicate and coordinate with global offices on inquiries, orders and coordination of supply in Americas

