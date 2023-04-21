US Residual Fuel Oil Demand Collapsed in March

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US bunker demand is declining. File Image / Pixabay

Residual fuel oil consumption in the US posted sharp declines both on a monthly and yearly basis in March.

The US saw a total of 200,000 b/d of residual fuel oil deliveries in March, according to the latest monthly statistical report from the American Petroleum Institute. The total was down by 46.7% from February's level, and by 57.8% from March 2022.

The figure includes both marine fuel and fuel oil used in power generation, heating and industry.

"The year-on-year decrease was consistent with reports on a slow-down in US freight movement," the API said.

The organisation also noted a 7.7% yearly decline in distillate deliveries to the lowest level for March since 2013.