Maersk Engine Failure Case Brings 2018 Bunker Contamination Crisis to Court

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel at the centre of the case had been received in Panama in February 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Logistics giant AP Moller-Maersk is suing global commodity trader Glencore over an alleged bunker fuel contamination that it claims caused an engine failure in 2018.

The Sofie Maersk suffered total engine failure in the Pacific in March 2018, having to be towed to Hawaii. Maersk alleges fuel supplied by Glencore caused this, as well as pump damage in the Maersk Aras, news agency Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing court documents.

Maersk had received the fuel in an exchange of 24,000 gallons of bunkers between the two companies in Panama in February 2018, Bloomberg said.

Tests of the fuel found "contaminants including plastic fibers, black hum, paraffins and fatty acids," Bloomberg cited the complaint as saying.

The case is being heard at a court in New York.

The global bunker industry suffered a contamination crisis in 2018, with quality issues spreading from the US Gulf to become a worldwide problem.