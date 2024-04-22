Director General of Maritime Authority of Jamaica Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peter Brady has retired after serving in the role since the authority was set up in 1999. Image Credit: Maritime Authority of Jamaica

The director general of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica has stepped down from his role with the regulatory body.

Peter Brady has retired after serving in the role since the authority was set up in 1999, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Brady is being followed in the job by Bertrand Pierce, previously the authority's director of legal affairs.

"As Director General, Rear Admiral Brady was primarily responsible for elevating Jamaica's maritime status regionally and globally," the organisation said in the statement.

"He spearheaded several major initiatives by the MAJ including the development of Jamaica as a shipping hub with attendant services such as bunkering and drydocking, as well as the implementation of the ISPS Code which came into force in 2004."