Bunker Barge Hits Bridge in Galveston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship ran into a pillar of a bridge connecting Galveston to Pelican Island at just before 10 AM local time on Wednesday. File Image / Pixabay

A bunker barge has run into a bridge in Galveston, spilling some of its fuel.

The ship ran into a pillar of a bridge connecting Galveston to Pelican Island at just before 10 AM local time on Wednesday, news agency AP reported. An unknown amount of oil has been spilled.

The barge, owned by Martin Petroleum, was being pushed by a tug at the time of the incident, and has 30,000 gallons of capacity, according to the report.

The Pelican Island Causeway Bridge carries the only road into Pelican Island. The bridge had average daily traffic of about 9,100 cars and trucks in 2011.