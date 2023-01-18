BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Tax Admin Assistant in Montreal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Montreal office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire an administrative assistant for its tax and accounting team in Montreal.

The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience in a similar position and a knowledge of Canadian taxes, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Keeping track of reporting deadlines and all Group activities within Canada

Overseeing Canada Balance accounts in Dynamics Business Central (DBC)

Lead on Tax Audits, hereunder communication with Authorities

Knowledge sharing with Bunker Holding Tax Team in Denmark

Re-invoicing GST/QST to settle all group accounts

