BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Tax Admin Assistant in Montreal
Wednesday January 18, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Montreal office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire an administrative assistant for its tax and accounting team in Montreal.
The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience in a similar position and a knowledge of Canadian taxes, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Keeping track of reporting deadlines and all Group activities within Canada
- Overseeing Canada Balance accounts in Dynamics Business Central (DBC)
- Lead on Tax Audits, hereunder communication with Authorities
- Knowledge sharing with Bunker Holding Tax Team in Denmark
- Re-invoicing GST/QST to settle all group accounts
