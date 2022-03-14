GAC Bunker Fuels Opens New Connecticut Office, Seeks Biofuel Specialists

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New office in Westport, Connecticut. Image Credit: GAC Bunker Fuels

GAC Bunker Fuels has opened a new office in Westport, Connecticut, USA.

Following the firm's commitment last year to end oil-based bunker sales by 2030, the carbon-neutral new office will have a particular focus on alternative fuels.

The office will be staffed by John Lindquist, who last September was appointed GAC Bunker Fuels' Head of LNG Bunkering, and Maurice Lara, GAC Bunker Fuels Trading Manager for the Americas.

“We want to help our customers decarbonise by offering alternative fuel and are uniquely positioned to do so due to our many established customer and supplier relationships," said Lara.

"We are looking for biofuel specialists to join our expanding team to meet their growing needs.”

The firm already has a number of alternative fuel-based projects in North America, include its work with Puget Sound Energy to establish LNG bunkering along the US West Coast.