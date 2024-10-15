Bunker Supplier Colonial Oil Wins ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has won both ISCC Plus and ISCC EU certifications, demonstrating its sustainability credentials and its reliability as a biofuel supplier. File Image / Pixabay

US marine fuel supplier Colonial Oil has been awarded ISCC certification for the supply of biofuel blends.

The company has won both ISCC Plus and ISCC EU certifications, demonstrating its sustainability credentials and its reliability as a biofuel supplier, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The firm expects the certification to expand market access for Colonial's marine fuels. The company sees growing demand for biofuel bunker blends at the ports it covers.

"We are thrilled to receive ISCC certification," Bob Kenyon, president of Colonial Oil Industries, said in the statement.

"This recognition validates our commitment to improving our sustainability stewardship and impact across our footprint."