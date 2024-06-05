UET Marine Hires Director of Marine Fuel Marketing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lyon was previously a bunker trader in Houston for Peninsula. Image Credit: Grant Lyon / LinkedIn

US Gulf bunker supplier UET Marine has hired a new director of marine fuel marketing in Houston.

Grant Lyon has taken up the role of director of marine fuel marketing at UET Marine as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Lyon was previously a bunker trader in Houston for Peninsula from July 2019 to this month.

He had earlier served as a bunker broker for LQM from 2012 to 2016.

UET Marine specialises in offshore MGO and VLSFO supply in the Galveston lightering area, according to the company's website. The firm operates the MFM-equipped marine fuel delivery vessel Stenheim.