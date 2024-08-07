Bunker One Expands Brazilian Supply Operation to Sepatiba

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new supply operation will commence by mid-August. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One has expanded its operations in Brazil to Sepetiba.

The firm and local bunker producer Acelen have expanded their strategic partnership to cover bunker supply at Sepetiba OPL, the company said in a statement on its website.

The new supply operation will commence by mid-August.

"This location is a crucial alternative fueling station for the Santos and Rio de Janeiro ports and most East South Atlantic routes," the company said in the statement.

"The Offshore Oil & Gas segment will also benefit from this new option, with Sepetiba OPL positioned near key pre-salt basins such as Campos and Santos.

"These offshore support vessels can now refuel via Bunker Only Calls, allowing them to avoid port entry, thus reducing waiting times and operational costs."