Monjasa Hires Panama Trader From Hapag-Lloyd
Friday February 11, 2022
Monjasa is a significant presence in the Panama bunker market. File Image / Pixabay
Global bunker firm Monjasa has hired a new trader in Panama from Hapag-Lloyd.
Andreas Orum joined the marine fuels trading firm and supplier's office in Panama as a trader as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.
Orum had previously worked for container line Hapag-Lloyd as a project manager in Poland.
Monjasa is a significant presence in the Panama bunker market, and cited a strong performance there as being the main force behind its 22% sales growth in the Americas in 2020.
Panama's overall bunker sales grew by 5.7% in 2021 from the previous year's level, according to the Panama Maritime Authority.