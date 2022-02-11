Monjasa Hires Panama Trader From Hapag-Lloyd

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa is a significant presence in the Panama bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker firm Monjasa has hired a new trader in Panama from Hapag-Lloyd.

Andreas Orum joined the marine fuels trading firm and supplier's office in Panama as a trader as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Orum had previously worked for container line Hapag-Lloyd as a project manager in Poland.

Monjasa is a significant presence in the Panama bunker market, and cited a strong performance there as being the main force behind its 22% sales growth in the Americas in 2020.

Panama's overall bunker sales grew by 5.7% in 2021 from the previous year's level, according to the Panama Maritime Authority.