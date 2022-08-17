BUNKER JOBS: Transparensea Fuels Seeks Broker in Connecticut

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in New Canaan, Connecticut. Image Credit: Transparensea Fuels

Bunker brokerage Transparensea Fuels is seeking to hire a broker for its office in New Canaan, Connecticut.

The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience in shipping, oil, commodities or marine fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Building – You will be responsible for developing relationships with new clients and suppliers

Planning – You will help customers look at upcoming voyage operations and associated costs and assist them in making the decisions that are best for them

Maintaining Relationships - You'll work closely with your clients, to ensure their continued happiness, and continued business. You will commit yourself to helping them navigate the changing landscape of marine fuels

Facilitating Quotes- You will be facilitating fuel quotes and processing sales of marine fuels

Following Up - You'll keep tabs on orders, ensuring that they are delivered, and that the client is satisfied. If there is an issue, you are there to help resolve it

Entertaining - You'll entertain your clients when possible. You'll utilize these excursions to create stronger relationships within your client and supplier portfolio

Working Afterhours – You may need to work late from time to time. We don't hide this upfront, but rather embrace it. You'll be working with international suppliers, with significant time zone challenges, and you'll need to be prepared for this

Coming Up With New Ideas – You will be encouraged to find new and better ways to bring added value to our clients

Growing Our Company – You will be helping our team with projects and research that we can use to expand our revenue streams

