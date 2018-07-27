Jacksonville LNG Bunkering Facility Officially Opens

Jacksonville, Florida plant is officially open. Image Credit: Eagle LNG

Eagle LNG Partners (Eagle LNG) Wednesday officially opened its liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 200,000 gallons-per-day facility began operating earlier this year, and will supply Eagle LNG’s Marine Fuel Depot that will bunker Crowley Maritime Corporation (Crowley)'s two Commitment Class boxships.

The marine fuel depot has 500,000 gallons of LNG bunkering capability.

"Eagle LNG is investing millions of dollars creating small-scale LNG infrastructure to supply LNG as a cleaner-burning, more economical fuel alternative for marine bunkering and for export to the Caribbean," said Sean Lalani, President of Eagle LNG.

"It represents the start of Eagle LNG’s plans to build LNG infrastructure across the nation."