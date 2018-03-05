Panama Bunker Sales Continue to Rise

Panama's January bunker sales were up some 11.6% year-over-year. File Image / Pixabay

Panama's impressive bunker sales growth has continued into 2018, with the latest data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) showing January sales were up some 11.6% year-over-year.

Sales for all products totalled 480,767 metric tonnes (mt), compared to 430,475 mt in January 2017.

Balboa on the country's Pacific coast accounted for 353,274 mt of the sales (325,779 mt fuel oil, 27,495 mt distillate), and 127,493 mt was sold on the Atlantic coast with the port of Cristobal (112,589 mt fuel oil, 14,904 mt distillate).

The average stem size for January 2018 was 827 mt, notably higher than the 802 mt average seen in 2017 and 751 mt in 2016.

Annual bunker sales in Panama for the 2017 calendar totalled 4,634,922 mt, up 15.6% over 2016.