Petrobras Adds Suape to its Growing List of 0.10%S LSMGO Supply Locations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras is Brazil's state energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Petrobras today announced from July 3, 2023 the Brazilian port of Suape will be added to its growing list of ports where maximum 0.10% sulfur LSMGO is available.

In an email to custiomers today Petrobras added that LSMGO at Suape will only be avaialble from the PGL1 berth.

Until recently, MGO has been available at most Brazilian ports but had not met the 0.10%S limit required by Emissions Control Area (ECA) rules such as those in North America and Europe.

This year Petrobras has been slowly rolling out 0.10%S LSMGO at a number of its ports, in March commencing supply of the ECA-compliant fuel at Santos, and subsequently in April at the Brazilian port of Rio Grande followed by Paranaguá in May.

The new LSMGO product is offered in addition to Petrobras' supply of 0.50% sulfur VLSFO.