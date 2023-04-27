Petrobras to Supply 0.10% LSMGO at Rio Grande from May

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras is Brazil's state energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Petrobras today announced that from May 1, 2023 it will commence the supply of 0.10% sulfur LSMGO at the Brazilian port of Rio Grande.

To date, distillate product offered at the port - and indeed most others in Brasil - has met ISO8217 specification but not the maximum 0.10% sulfur limit demanded by a number of the world's emissions control areas (ECAs).

The move follows Petrobras earlier this year commencing supply of 0.10%S product at Santos.

Such ECA zones aleady exist in North America, Europe, and Asia.

At the end of 2022 the IMO formally adopted its plan to introduce a new Mediterranean ECA with a 0.10% sulfur cap that will come into force in May 2025.