Jackson Offshore Extends Deal to Monitor Vessel Fuel Consumption, Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal covers JOO’s entire fleet of six platform supply vessels (PSVs). Image Credit: Jackson Offshore

Shipowner Jackson Offshore Operators (JOO) today said it is extending its fleet digitalization deal with Opsealog.

The deal, which began in August 2020 with a pilot project, covers JOO's entire fleet of six platform supply vessels (PSVs).

Opsealog's digitalization efforts include monitoring vessel fuel consumption and emissions per activity and location.

Since the pilot project first began the digitalization pricess has also seen the elimination of manual daily reports and the implementation of centralized data management.

"Our successful collaboration with Opsealog has well-positioned us among our peers in the offshore sector's digitalization journey. With improved visibility, centralized data, and optimized service delivery, we have achieved greater efficiency across multiple areas of our operations," said Matthew Rigdon, Chief Operating Officer of Jackson Offshore.