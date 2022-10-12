BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Operator in Rio de Janeiro

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company announced an expansion in Brazil last month. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire an operator in Rio de Janeiro.

The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant education and at least two years of experience in logistics, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The company announced an expansion in Brazil last month.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Coordinate and maintain the overview of bunker deliveries on a daily basis

Daily communication with local suppliers

Coordinate with barge operators and trucking companies

Ensure a strong link between the operation in Brazil and the operation team and procedures in Panama

Support the physical setup in Americas with administrative tasks

Continuously update sales orders in the CRM system

Send bunker orders, loading orders and job lists to our barges and transporters

Support the local trading team with ad hoc tasks

