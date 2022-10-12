Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Operator in Rio de Janeiro
Wednesday October 12, 2022
The company announced an expansion in Brazil last month. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire an operator in Rio de Janeiro.
The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant education and at least two years of experience in logistics, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The company announced an expansion in Brazil last month.
The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Coordinate and maintain the overview of bunker deliveries on a daily basis
- Daily communication with local suppliers
- Coordinate with barge operators and trucking companies
- Ensure a strong link between the operation in Brazil and the operation team and procedures in Panama
- Support the physical setup in Americas with administrative tasks
- Continuously update sales orders in the CRM system
- Send bunker orders, loading orders and job lists to our barges and transporters
- Support the local trading team with ad hoc tasks
