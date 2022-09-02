Bunkering Still Taking Place in Vancouver Despite Strike

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships anchored in Vancouver on August 25, the day CMSG began strike action. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker.

Minerva Bunkering says its marine refuelling operations are still taking place in the Canadian West Coast port of Vancouver despite disruption from a strike by The Canadian Merchant Service Guild (CMSG).

The strike, which began August 25, is impacting Seaspan's marine transportation business and as a result all 30 of the port's Seaspan owned tugs are out of service.

Over the last week a number of vessels have seen delays to their arrival, departure or bunker fuel deliveries, local reports indicate.

"Our bunkering operations are not impacted by this strike," Captain Christopher Roberts, Head of Sales - Americas, Minerva Bunkering told Ship & Bunker.

"Minerva Bunkering's marine fuel deliveries are continuing without delay and we are stepping in to support clients affected by the present disruption in every way possible."