Exxon Hires Houston Marine Operations Coordinator From Monjasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

US-based energy producer ExxonMobil has hired a new marine operations coordinator in Houston.

Max Maudsley has joined Exxon as marine operations coordinator in Houston as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Maudsley was previously a Stamford-based trader for global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa from May 2021 to this month. He had earlier worked for cable-laying firm SubCom and the US Navy.

Exxon produces a wide range of marine fuels and lubricants that are supplied at ports across the world. The firm's fuels are generally treated by the market as a premium product, selling at higher prices than other bunkers.