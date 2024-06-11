BUNKER JOBS: Ipiranga Seeks Bunker Trader in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, experience in the fuels industry and a degree in engineering, mathematics, finance or economics. Image Credit: Ipiranga

Brazilian fuels firm Ipiranga is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Sao Paolo.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, experience in the fuels industry and a degree in engineering, mathematics, finance or economics, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Prospect and develop a portfolio of clients for the Maritime Segment;

Responsible for pricing sales in the local market;

Maintain and develop relationships with refineries and suppliers;

Coordinate asset programming with the operations department;

Develop local and strategic partnerships for long-term business development;

Negotiate volumes of petroleum products to supply the IPP network and operations with third parties;

Draw up daily diagnosis of the local market, proposing anticipation of strategic movements;

Participate in decision-making regarding product originations;

Participate in forums with the Trading Intelligence team;

Manage the P&L of the physical operation with the company's stakeholders;

Suggest alternative logistics flows based on opportunities for new product originations;

Develop studies of new projects with other areas of the company;

Generate value for Trading by holding opportunities with the development of new customers/suppliers;

Monitor the international market for daily monitoring of the best supply source, indicating optimization for execution whenever operationally possible;

Update with market information, understanding local supply/demand scenarios and information in alignment with the trading intelligence area;

Analyze strategies with the derivatives team to capture opportunities (suggestions for hedging strategies to support the commercialization of products)

For more information, click here.