Panama's July Bunker Demand Gains 18.8% on Year to Three-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama's bunker sales have climbed for the past two months after dropping off from an abnormally strong month in May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

Bunker demand in Panama advanced by 18.8% on the year in July to a three-month high.

Panama's total sales reached 448,037 mt in July, the most since April, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The total was up by 18.8% from a year earlier and by 3.2% from June's level.

HSFO sales gained 41.4% on the year to 69,060 mt, but sank by 44.7% on a monthly basis and hit the lowest level since September 2021.

VLSFO gained 11.4% on the year to 316,311 mt, MGO surged by 19.9% to 11,133 mt and LSMGO climbed by 46.7% to 51,533 mt.

Singapore's marine fuel sales advanced by 1.4% year-on-year in July.

The number of ships coming to Panama to bunker rose by 15.1% on the year to 639 in July, taking the average stem size up by 3.2% to about 701 mt. Over the previous 12 months the average stem size was about 695 mt.

Panama's first-half sales totalled 2.6 million mt, up by 4.1% on the same period a year earlier.