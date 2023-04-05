Bunker Holding Americas Credit Manager Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nielsen was based in New York. File Image / Pixabay

The credit manager in the Americas for marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has stepped down from the company.

Morten Rosenberg Nielsen has left Bunker Holding after five years as the company's Americas credit manager in New York, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. He now plans to move to Copenhagen for paternity leave over the next few months before looking for a new role.

"Being part of Bunker Holding A/S´s success and seeing the company grow into a key market leader within supply of fuel and risk management to the shipping industry, is something I feel very proud to have been a part of," Nielsen said in the post.

"But first and foremost, I'm feeling privileged to have had the opportunity to work with such amazing colleagues around the world.

"I will now go on paternity leave for the next 4 ½ month, enjoying summer with the family and then look for the next chapter in my career."

Nielsen had a previous stint at Bunker Holding as credit manager in Copenhagen from 2014 to 2017, and had earlier worked for OW Bunker and AP Moller-Maersk.