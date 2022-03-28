Polaris Energy's New Barge Completes First Gas Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jacksonville, Florida. File Image / Pixabay.

LNG bunker tug and barge Clean Canaveral has completed its first liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering.

The operation happened at the Floridian port of Jaxport with an AET tanker, Eagle Brasilia, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

The 5,500 cubic meter bunkering vessel was delivered to its owners, Polaris New Energy, in December where, from the Fincantieri shipyard, the ship went to Jacksonville, Ship & Bunker reported.

LNG is one of a number of alternative marine fuels gaining headway in the shipping market. While others fuels, such as ammonia and hydrogen are still in the early stages of development, LNG is fast becoming the alt fuel of choice among ship operators.

Environmentalists, however, are critical of its green credentials.