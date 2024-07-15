BUNKER JOBS: Sunoco LP Seeks Marine Bunker Scheduler in Pennsylvania

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 15, 2024

North American fuel distribution firm Sunoco LP Is seeking to hire a marine bunker scheduler in Pennsylvania.

The company is looking for candidates with vessel or barge scheduling experience and preferably exposure to one or more energy markets, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Inventory management thru the process of demand planning and scheduling shipments for assigned customer deliveries
  • Effectively manages and assists others with the overall supply chain and logistics strategy
  • Seamlessly resolves product supply issues as a result of planned or unplanned events
  • Provide accounting accruals for marine expenses/liabilities at month end
  • Ensures solutions are consistent with organization's objectives
  • Interfaces with industry counterparts
  • Collaborates with trading to ensure adequate purchases/sales of product to meet supply needs
  • Optimizes the product supply chain to reduce logistics costs by evaluating alternative logistics modes or routes for bulk movements for more efficient supply chain based on changing market conditions
  • Ensures that all scheduling processes take place in a correct and timely manner
  • Primary point of contact for all vessel related operations (i.e., ship, broker, agents, traders)
  • Ensure all compliance with vessel/barge marine operations (including third party interaction, scheduling, Agency appointments, inspection coordination, product quality responsibility, adherence to contracts, local and international rules and authority, US Customs and Port Authority).
  • Quality assurance (coordinate product testing and approve all quality COAs prior to product delivery).
  • Maintain and develop metrics, operations, and financial reports, process documentation and voyage logs
  • Consolidate shipping requirements of the various business units and define lowest costs shipping solution

