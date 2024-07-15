BUNKER JOBS: Sunoco LP Seeks Marine Bunker Scheduler in Pennsylvania

The company is looking for candidates with vessel or barge scheduling experience and preferably exposure to one or more energy markets. Image Credit: Sunoco LP

North American fuel distribution firm Sunoco LP Is seeking to hire a marine bunker scheduler in Pennsylvania.

The company is looking for candidates with vessel or barge scheduling experience and preferably exposure to one or more energy markets, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Inventory management thru the process of demand planning and scheduling shipments for assigned customer deliveries

Effectively manages and assists others with the overall supply chain and logistics strategy

Seamlessly resolves product supply issues as a result of planned or unplanned events

Provide accounting accruals for marine expenses/liabilities at month end

Ensures solutions are consistent with organization's objectives

Interfaces with industry counterparts

Collaborates with trading to ensure adequate purchases/sales of product to meet supply needs

Optimizes the product supply chain to reduce logistics costs by evaluating alternative logistics modes or routes for bulk movements for more efficient supply chain based on changing market conditions

Ensures that all scheduling processes take place in a correct and timely manner

Primary point of contact for all vessel related operations (i.e., ship, broker, agents, traders)

Ensure all compliance with vessel/barge marine operations (including third party interaction, scheduling, Agency appointments, inspection coordination, product quality responsibility, adherence to contracts, local and international rules and authority, US Customs and Port Authority).

Quality assurance (coordinate product testing and approve all quality COAs prior to product delivery).

Maintain and develop metrics, operations, and financial reports, process documentation and voyage logs

Consolidate shipping requirements of the various business units and define lowest costs shipping solution

