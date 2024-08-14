Panama Bunker Sales Hit 16-Month High on Jump in Bunker Calls

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama’s bunker market started H2 with a bang as marine fuel sales for July 2024 hit a 16-month high of 436,507 mt for all products, according to the latest preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

It was the highest monthly sales total for all products since the 467,425 mt of demand witnessed in February 2023.

The total for July 2024 comprised 257,730 mt of VLSFO, 131,116 mt of HSFO, and 47,661 mt of distillates.

With an average stem size of 762 mt, slightly below the 2024 H1 average of 768 mt, the bumper sales total was driven by a jump in calls for bunkers in the country, with 573 stems recorded for July 2024 - well above the 2024 H1 average of 496.

As always, Panama’s Pacific coast saw the bulk of the bunker sales, with 365,673 mt of product lifted in Balboa - 207,536 mt of VLSFO, 122,194 mt of HSFO, and 35,943 mt of distillates.

Cristobal on the Atlantic side of the country took the 70,834 mt balance - 50,194 mt VLSFO, 8,922 mt of VLSFO, and 11,718 mt of distillates.