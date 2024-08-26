Bunker One Completes First Delivery From New Sepetiba Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm launched the operation earlier this month in partnership with local producer Acelen. Image Credit: Bunker One

Global physical supplier Bunker One has completed the first delivery from its new Sepetiba OPL operation in Brazil.

The firm launched the operation earlier this month in partnership with local producer Acelen.

The operation has now made its first delivery, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"Our new Bunkering operation in Sepetiba OPL, Rio de Janeiro is up and running and first successful delivery have already taken place," Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One, said in the post.

"A significant milestone for the Bunker One and Acelen partnership.

"This expansion is a game changer for vessels on East-South Atlantic routes and we are proud to offer new bunkering alternatives for the Offshore Oil & Gas sector as well."