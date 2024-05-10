World Fuel Services Adds Large Bunker Tanker to Jamaican Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The JC Trader was built in 2010. Image Credit: Trader Tanker Group

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services has added a large bunker tanker to its operation in Jamaica.

The firm has added the 4,100 DWT tanker JC Trader to its Jamaica operation, doubling its capacity there, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The firm announced in June 2023 that it would be launching physical supply in Kingston in partnership with Scott Petroleum.

"The JC Trader, a 2010 bunker tanker, will double the current service capacity to help increase World Fuel's presence in the area and better meet customer demands for quality and timely service within Jamaica," the company said in the post.

"Scott Petroleum Limited will keep providing on-the-ground logistics and operational support with a strong knowledge of the local market."