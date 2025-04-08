Stillstrom Explores Offshore Power for Idling Vessels at Panama Canal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

It seeks to provide electricity to idling vessels from a stationary offshore power unit. File Image / Pixabay

Offshore power solution provider Stillstrom has signed an agreement with the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) to explore the deployment of offshore power solutions aimed at cutting emissions from idling ships.

The initiative would enable vessels waiting to transit the canal to connect to a stationary offshore power unit, Stillstrom said in a statement on its website on Monday.

This would allow ships to shut down their auxiliary engines, reducing reliance on marine fuels while still maintaining essential onboard operations.

However, Stillstrom has not specified whether electricity supplied to ships will come from renewable energy sources.

Handling about 14,000 vessels a year, the Panama Canal is vital for global trade and a key focus for maritime decarbonisation, Stillstrom said.

As part of the collaboration, Stillstrom and the ACP will carry out a joint feasibility study to explore the viability of offshore charging in the region.

The study will examine the potential benefits, including emissions reductions, improved air quality, and alignment with the canal's long-term decarbonisation goals.

Stillstrom is owned by AP Moller Maersk Group.