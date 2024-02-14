Trinidad &Tobago oil Spill Threat Recedes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tobago: beach scene. File Image / Pixabay.

Environmental damage from a seven and a half mile oil slick leaked from a capsized ship off the coast of Trinidad & Tobago is being contained.

Booms are in place around the wreck which lies to the south of Tobago and clean up operations are in progress, the authorities were reported as saying by Reuters. Energy companies operating in the country loaned equipment to the operation.

Images posted on Facebook yesterday by environmental agency TEMA show progress in the clean up operation.

The authorities are trying to determine if the oil came from the ship's bunker tanks as well as tracking down the vessel's operator.

A key cruise destination is located on Tobago island at Scarborough port.