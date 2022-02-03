No Disruption to Bunkering After Peru Oil Spill, Refinery Closure: Sources

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peru. File Image / Pixabay

A recent oil spill and subsequent effective closure of Repsol's La Pampilla refinery in Peru has not caused any delays to bunkering, local sources have informed Ship & Bunker.

On January 15 a significant spill occurred from a tanker that was unloading oil at La Pampilla, Peru's largest refinery, after it was hit by waves originating from an undersea volcano eruption in Tonga.

On Monday local media reported that operations at the refinery have effectively paused after the government halted the loading and unloading of oil at the facility until Repsol can give "the technical guarantees that another (spill) will not occur in the sea."

However, despite market chatter to the contrary, local sources have told Ship & Bunker that bunkering has not been disrupted by the move.

"After the oil spill of REPSOL and the closing of their terminal there have been rumours about Callao has no avails," a spokesperson at Van-Oil Petroleum told Ship & Bunker via email.



"We inform you that there is plenty of product in Peru and no disruption at all."

Peru has appealed for international help to help clean up the oil spill that current estimates put at around 12,000 barrels, up from earlier estimates of 6,000 barrels.