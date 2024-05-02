The Bunker Firm Hires Junior Trader in New Jersey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ryan Stark has joined the company's Red Bank, NJ office as a junior bunker trader as of this month. Image Credit: The Bunker Firm

Marine fuel trading company The Bunker Firm has hired a new junior bunker trader in New Jersey.

Ryan Stark has joined the company's Red Bank, NJ office as a junior bunker trader as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"With his passion for the maritime industry and his drive for excellence, Ryan is poised to make waves in the bunker trading world," the company said in the post.

"As we continue to grow and evolve, Ryan's expertise and fresh perspective will undoubtedly enrich our team and enhance our commitment to delivering top-notch service to our clients."

The company announced an expansion into the US in March, hiring former World Fuel Services executive Michael Bergendorff to run the office.