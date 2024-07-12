Famoil Collaboration With Monjasa Makes Second Biofuel Delivery in Peru

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies supplied 807 mt of a B30 blend to the Pacific Nexus at Callao on July 7. Image Credit: Famoil

The collaboration between physical supplier Famoil and global bunkering firm Monjasa has made its second delivery of a biofuel bunker blend in Peru.

The two companies supplied 807 mt of a B30 blend to the Pacific Nexus at Callao on July 7, Famoil said on Thursday.

The companies' first biofuel delivery in Peru was in February, to the bulker Infinity Sky.

"The bunker industry landscape is going through important changes, and we expect demand for this fuel type to increase steadily as shipping companies secure volumes ahead of an IMO's mandated 40% reduction in GHG by 2030 (vs 2008 levels)," Famoil said.

"Thank you to our partners, Monjasa, for spearheading market awareness of this greener alternative in Callao."