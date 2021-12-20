Panama November Bunker Sales Jump to Highest Since IMO 2020 Transition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama's sales are almost at the level seen immediately after the 0.50% global sulfur limit came into effect. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

Bunker sales in Panama jumped to the highest level in almost two years last month.

Total sales reached 465,380 mt in November, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The total was up by 27.9% from a year earlier, by 12.3% from October's level and the highest overall since January 2020.

Panama's sales were significantly more positive than those at the world's largest bunkering hub last month. Demand in Singapore in November fell by 0.8% on a yearly basis and by 1% on a monthly basis.

The number of ships coming to Panama to bunker advanced by 9% on the month to 645 in November, taking the average stem size up by 3.1% to about 722 mt. Over the previous 12 months the average stem size was about 715 mt.

VLSFO sales jumped by 23.2% from a month earlier to 315,798 mt, while HSFO sales advanced by 3.7% to 98,926 mt. HSFO took a 21.3% share of total sales in November, up from 17.9% a month earlier.

MGO sales sank by 53.3% on the month to 11,591 mt, while low-sulfur MGO advanced by 2.8% to 39,065 mt.