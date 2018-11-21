LNG Fuelling Facility on Canada's West Coast Delayed

LNG bunker facility: awaiting permit (file image/pixabay)

A liquified natural gas (LNG) marine fuelling facility on Canada's west coast has been put back on environmental permit delays.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE), which is part of the much bigger Shell LNG Canada project in British Columbia, is waiting on the final environmental impact statement required for an air quality permit, according to local news provider the Alaska Journal.

The facility includes a marine fuelling depot and has Totem Ocean Trailer Express (TOTE) lined up as a major customer for the alternative marine fuel.

PSE has a land-lease in place at Tacoma port.

The start up date for the LNG plant has been pushed back from next year to 2020, the report said.

Earlier this year, TOTE delayed the bunker fuel-to-LNG conversion on one of its vessels so that it was in step with the PSE development.