Methanex Carries Out First Ship-to-Ship Methanol Bunkering in Trinidad and Tobago

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered the Seymour Sun -- operated by Waterfront Shipping and owned by NYK Bulkship -- with methanol at the Port of Point Lisas on August 21. Image Credit: Methanex

Chemical producer Methanex has carried out the first ship-to-ship methanol bunkering in Trinidad and Tobago.

The firm bunkered the Seymour Sun -- operated by Waterfront Shipping and owned by NYK Bulkship -- with methanol at the Port of Point Lisas on August 21, it said in a statement on its website.

The delivery was made by the Uni-Tankers vessel Alsia Swan.

"Methanex and Waterfront Shipping have been at the forefront of developing methanol as a marine fuel since 2013," Paul Hexter, president of Waterfront Shipping, said in the statement.

"Methanol is safe to ship, store, handle and bunker using procedures similar to conventional fuels.

"Today's demonstration in Trinidad and Tobago is another step in supporting the shipping industry's transition to lower-emission fuels."