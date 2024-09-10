Lloyd's Register Hires Maritime Decarbonisation Hub Program Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rodriguez previously worked as a senior analyst for the Environmental Defense Fund in Texas. Image Credit: Dana Rodriguez / LinkedIn

Classification society Lloyd's Register has hired a program manager for its maritime decarbonisation hub.

Dana Rodriguez has joined the company as maritime decarbonisation hub program manager in the US as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Rodriguez previously worked as a senior analyst for the Environmental Defense Fund in Texas from January 2023 to August of this year.

She had earlier worked for The Aspen Institute in Washington from 2021 to 2022.

LR's maritime decarbonisation hub provides insights on the shipping industry's energy transition, with a view to enabling the delivery of commercially viable zero-emission ships by the year 2030.