Petrobras Wins ISCC Certification for Biofuel Bunker Blends

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras is Brazil's state energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian state energy producerPetrobras has won ISCC certification for the supply of biofuel bunker blends.

The company has been granted ISCC EU RED certification for the blending and commercialisation of bunker fuel with sustainable content at its Rio Grande terminal, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The company is now ready to supply a FAME-based B24-VLSFO blend at Rio Grande.

"The biodiesel component is certified under ISCC EU RED, meeting the stringent sustainability and GHG reduction criteria set by the European Renewable Energy Directive," the company said in the statement.

"Additionally, it complies with the ISO-F-RF category as per the international specification ISO 8217:2024.

"Our VLS B24 also adheres to the quality standards outlined in ANP Brazilian Resolution N° 920 of 2023, which are equal to or more stringent than the ASTM D6751 standard for biodiesel fuel blendstock (B100) for middle distillate fuels."