BUNKER JOBS: Credit Manager for Bunker Holding Group in the US

by SallingSearch

Would you like to become the next Credit Manager for Bunker Holding Group in the US?

Bunker Holding Group have partnered with Salling Search the search for a new Credit Manager to be based in either Houston, Stamford or Florida.

For questions about the role or to show interest please reach out directly to Soeren Salling at soeren@sallingsearch.com

Take on a global challenge

Your mission is to be accountable for the entire credit assessment process in the North- and South American time zone. You will be working hands-on with specific cases and be in contact with numerous stakeholders, clients and vendors on a daily basis. As Credit Manager, it is important that you can adapt to different circumstances and find solutions that will work for everyone involved. In addition to this, providing financial assessments as well as conducting a thorough analysis of the Bunker Holding Groups counterparts. This involves close collaboration with trading floors and the internal collection unit in different time zones, which can mean working hours outside 9-5.

Key Responsibilities

Maintain and comply with the corporate credit policy and the entire credit assessment process

Personally assess credit requests

Personally visit large accounts to conduct company analysis.

Overall ownership of own credit portfolio

Report building, analysis and monitor periodic credit reviews

Relations with Collection Managers, reporting agencies and internal customers (trading departments in the North and South American times zone)

On short notice travelling to customer locations to credit assessments

As a person, you are detail-oriented with a proactive approach and common sense. Furthermore, a positive and flexible and skilled team player. Bunker Holding Group are looking for a skilled communicator, problem solver and you have a commercial mindset. You are able to build strong relations with customers in the oil business. You are also able to be effective and calm under pressure

The ideal candidate for this position: