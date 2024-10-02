Raizen Launches New Brazilian Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Raizen offering VLSFO and LSMGO at the outer anchorage area of the port of Itaqui. Image Credit: Raizen

Raizen has announced the launch of a new bunkering operation in the outer anchorage area of the Brazilian port of Itaqui.

The new operation will see the supply of both max 0.50%S 380cSt VLSFO, and max 0.10%S DMA.

The new bunkering operation will support both coastal and ocean going vessels at off port limits.

This allows customers "to avoid full port fees and unnecessary deviations at different bunkering ports," Raizen added in a note to Ship & Bunker.

Raizen currently serves five markets in Brazil: Belém and Vila do Conde, Itaqui, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, and Rio Grande.

