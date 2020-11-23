Lindsay-Blee Starts VLSFO Supply in Florida

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lindsay-Blee delivery in Florida. Image Credit: Lindsay-Blee

Marine fuel players Lindsay-Blee and their joint venture parter Quest Fuels today announced they have started supply of VLSFO bunkers in Florida.

The product will be available effective immediately in Florida's major ports including Port Canaveral, Port Tampa, JaxPort, and Port Manatee.

It will be sold against the IFO RMG 380 ISO:2010 specification with max sulfur content of less than 0.50%.

The expanded offering comes in addition to its existing supply offerings in Cartagena, Colombia and supply of MGO in Florida.