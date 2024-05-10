Americas News
Petrobras Pauses Rio de Janeiro LSMGO Supply
Friday May 10, 2024
Petrobras is Brazil's state energy producer. File Image / Pixabay
Brazilian energy producer Petrobras is set to halt LSMGO supply at Rio de Janeiro for around a month.
The firm will halt LSMGO supply at Rio de Janeiro from May 12 to around the middle of June during a period of planned barge maintenance, it said in an emailed note this week.
"Please note that due to a planned maintenance on our LSMGO Barge, LSMGO 0,1%S will be unavailable at Rio de Janeiro port, from 12th May," the company said.
"We hope to resume offering LSMGO 0,1% in Rio de Janeiro port in middle June."
0.5% sulfur fuel oil and MGO will still be available during the outage, and LSMGO will still be available at Paranaguá, Rio Grande, Santos and Suape.