Petrobras Pauses Rio de Janeiro LSMGO Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras is Brazil's state energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian energy producer Petrobras is set to halt LSMGO supply at Rio de Janeiro for around a month.

The firm will halt LSMGO supply at Rio de Janeiro from May 12 to around the middle of June during a period of planned barge maintenance, it said in an emailed note this week.

"Please note that due to a planned maintenance on our LSMGO Barge, LSMGO 0,1%S will be unavailable at Rio de Janeiro port, from 12th May," the company said.

"We hope to resume offering LSMGO 0,1% in Rio de Janeiro port in middle June."

0.5% sulfur fuel oil and MGO will still be available during the outage, and LSMGO will still be available at Paranaguá, Rio Grande, Santos and Suape.