BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Junior Trader in New Jersey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Fratelli Cosulich's Hoboken office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Hoboken, New Jersey.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in the maritime and shipping industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week. Good knowledge of the global bunker markets, in particular of the Americas, would be an advantage.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Drive sales activities by increasing the customer portfolio, maintaining and enhancing the existing customer relationships

Manage and monitor daily operational issues

Implement marketing approach and sales strategies

Monitor market developments and trends

Identify and target new business opportunities

For more information, click here.