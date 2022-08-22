Argus Returns to In-Person Fuel Oil and Alternative Marine Fuels US Summit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Argus Media this year will return to an in-person Fuel Oil and Alternative Marine Fuels US Summit.

"After a couple of years apart, we are excited to reunite with the fuel oil and marine fuels sector in Miami at the 2022 Argus Fuel Oil & Alternative Marine Fuels US Summit, October 19 – 21," Argus says.

"New for the 2022 event, the Argus Fuel Oil Summit will provide you with critical insight on the future role of alternative marine fuels in the bunker industry as the sector moves full steam ahead towards decarbonization."

Speakers at this year's event include: Michael McNamara, Vice President of Global Fuel Supply, Carnival Corporation; Les Gingell, VP Marine Sales, MAN Energy Solutions; Unni Einemo, Director, International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA); and Philip Lewis, Chief Technology Officer, ZEEP.

Ship & Bunker is proud to be a supporting partner for the event.

Ship & Bunker subscribers will receive 10% off the current rate. For more information, please email: charlotte.milman@argusmedia.com

For more information, visit the website: https://bit.ly/3POQsoF