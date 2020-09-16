US Container Handling Deal to Boost Inland LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal may herald the development of LNG bunkering facilities on the Mississippi. File Image / Pixabay

A new container terminal deal in the US may provide a boost to LNG bunkering for inland vessels in the country.

The Alexander Cairo Port in Illinois and the Plaquemines Port in Louisiana have agreed to provide intermodal container handling services for American Patriot Container Transport's new ships, the companies said Tuesday, in a move that may develop Cairo, Illinois into a national logistics and distribution hub.

The 2,375 TEU American Patriot vessels will run on LNG, meaning more LNG bunkering infrastructure will need to be provided to serve the vessels.

"The Alexander Cairo Port will provide a resource that American industry needs to reach national and global markets, while creating economic growth and good jobs for Southern Illinois in the process," Larry Klein, chairman of the Alexander Cairo Port District, said in the statement.

The State of Illinois announced it would invest $40 million in the development of the Cairo port last month.