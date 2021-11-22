Vancouver Bunker Avails Hit by Pipeline Outage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vancouver. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Marine marine fuel availability in Vancouver has become limited following the outage of a key pipeline in BC's lower mainland.

Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline was shut last week following a major storm in the region.

Closure of the 1,150-kilometre line was taken as a precautionary measure after the storm caused widespread flooding and mudslides across southern BC.

Local sources Monday told Ship & Bunker there would be no avails until the pipeline reopens.

Pipeline operator Trans Mountain Corp. is currently inspecting the pipeline and is optimistic it could be restarted by the end of the week, local media reports.

"We want to look at the areas that we have identified over the many years as being potential risk areas, and get in there with our engineers and see what the status of those is," Trans Mountain spokesperson Ali Hounsell told local media.

“We are a critical piece of infrastructure and that’s why we’re working so hard to get back up and running.”