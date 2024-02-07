Carnival Steams Ahead on GHG Targets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GHG emission intensity reduction achieved on a lower berth capacity basis. File Image / Pixabay.

Cruise operator Carnival Corporation is in line to beat its own targets on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its fleet of ships, the company has said.

An 18% reduction (in GHG emission intensity on a lower berth capacity basis) should be seen this year compared to 2019; the company's stated goal is a 20% reduction by 2030.

This performance puts Carnival "ahead of the International Maritime Organisation's 2030 carbon intensity reduction timeline".

Success on the carbon intensity front is in part down to the effectiveness of fuel efficiency measures. Technology installed on ships has cut fuel use by 5-10% per ship while just under two thirds of its fleet can do cold ironing in port when facilities are available.

In addition to its efficiency drive, the company said that emissions have been reduced through the deployment of liquid natural gas-using ships and emissions abatement systems also known as scrubbers.