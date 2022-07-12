Fishing Boat Oil Spill Contained off NW Canadian Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vancouver Island, Canada. File Image Pixabay.

A fishing boat with 500 litres of diesel fuel onboard has leaked fuel after hitting rocks on the northwest Canadian coast.

The incident happened early yesterday south of Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, according to local news provider CBC.

Marine authorities deployed containment booms around the spill. The vessel which sank is to be salvaged by a contractor on Tuesday, the report added.

While bigger oils spills continue to happen, the majority involve smaller amounts of oil.

The Exxon Valdez, a tanker laden with crude oil that sank off the Alaskan coastline in 1989 causing huge environmental damage, led to the Oil Pollution Act being passed the following year and structural change in tanker design with the introduction of double hulled vessels.