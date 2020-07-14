Monjasa Expands Bunker Supply Operation in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa's operation in Houston is expanding. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Monjasa has expanded its operations in Houston, the company said Tuesday.

Monjasa has taken on an additional barge in the area on time charter as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement. The extra vessel will take its supply capacity in the area up to 40,000 mt/month in about 60 deliveries.

"In Houston, we have focused on finding the right solutions to the challenges met by our global customers and building personal relations with business partners throughout the area," Rasmus Jacobsen, managing director for Monjasa in the Americas, said in the statement.

Monjasa has grown its sales in the Americas from 400,000 mt in 2016 to 1.15 million mt in 2019.