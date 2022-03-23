Panama Bunker Sales Drop to Eight-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales in Panama have dropped sharply at the start of 2022. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

Bunker sales in Panama dropped to the lowest level in eight months in February, falling on both a monthly and yearly basis.

Total sales sank to 377,649 mt in February, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The total was down by 9.7% from a year earlier and by 16.4% from January's level.

Panama's fall follows a similar drop in Singapore last month. Bunker demand at the world's largest bunkering hub sank to 3.5 million mt in February from 4 million mt in January.

The number of ships coming to Panama to bunker dropped by 7.8% on the month to 615 in February, taking the average stem size down by 9.3% to about 666 mt. Over the previous 12 months the average stem size was about 710 mt.

VLSFO sales sank by 29.3% from a month earlier to 229,359 mt, while HSFO sales jumped by 31.9% to 105,381 mt. HSFO took a 27.9% share of total sales in February, up from 17.5% a year earlier.

MGO sales sank by 19.9% on the month to 6,204 mt, while low-sulfur MGO declined by 7.2% to 36,705 mt.